India-UK CETA can pick up India’s legal services exports due to wider market access, domain experts say
- The India-UK free trade agreement opens up regulated cross-border legal practice, especially in corporate law, arbitration, and M&A.
- Indian law firms may gain more work from increased trade, but foreign firms still face restrictions in India.
New Delhi: The landmark India-UK free trade agreement is expected to open the doors for law firms from either country to practise in the other, particularly in areas such as commercial contracts and international arbitration, said legal experts and practitioners.