India’s uncertified allied health workers get a chance to formalize credentials and continue practising

New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of healthcare technicians and allied health workers across India who lack recognized qualifications will now get a chance to formalize their credentials and continue practising, according to draft regulations published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP).
The draft regulations, published for feedback and suggestions, require about 900,000 allied health workers with unrecognized qualifications, including medical laboratory technicians, radiographers, physiotherapists and optometrists who account for 60% of India’s healthcare workforce, to complete bridge courses and pass an examination to retain their right to practice.