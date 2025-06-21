The week in charts: Unemployment rises, Boeing totters, Apple's mojo fades

Hindustan Zinc's capacity-boost plan

₹12,000 crore: That's the size of the new expansion plan by Hindustan Zinc Ltd to boost its metal capacity. According to a Mint report, the company plans to add a capacity of 250 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa). This would be the first phase of its ambitious plan to double metal output over the next few years. To achieve its goals, the company’s board has approved the investment to add a new smelter at its integrated zinc metal complex in Debari, Rajasthan.