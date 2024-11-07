MEA addresses H-1B Visa concerns as Donald Trump returns to White House with his immigration policies

  • MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's commitment to fostering a robust dialogue with the U.S. on H-1B visa issues, noting that mobility and migration are key aspects of India-U.S. relations.

Ravi Hari
Updated7 Nov 2024, 07:05 PM IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s intent to pursue constructive dialogue with the U.S. on H-1B policies, highlighting how stronger ties benefit both nations, especially in technology. (PTI file photo)
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s intent to pursue constructive dialogue with the U.S. on H-1B policies, highlighting how stronger ties benefit both nations, especially in technology. (PTI file photo) (PTI)

India expressed its commitment to enhancing dialogue with the United States on H-1B Visa policies and related issues, emphasizing the importance of mobility and migration as part of their bilateral relationship. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasizing India’s interest in maintaining robust dialogue on these issues with the U.S., said, "We would like to have a good dialogue with them on all these issues", adding, “Our relations have become stronger.”

Importance of mobility and migration in U.S.-India relations

Jaiswal emphasised that mobility of professionals, migration partnership, and educational exchange are vital aspects of India-U.S. ties.

“As far as H-1B is concerned, mobility and migration partnership is a part of the bilateral relations between our two countries,” said Jaiswal, noting the significant number of Indian professionals working in the U.S. and Indian students pursuing studies there. "And many of our professionals work in the US, several Indian students study there," Jaiswal noted.

He highlighted that these connections contribute to a broader investment partnership.

Trump's 2nd term may bring tougher immigration policies

As Donald Trump prepares for his second term, concerns are mounting over potential restrictive immigration policies, particularly regarding H-1B and L-1 visas, widely used by Indian IT professionals and skilled workers. A recent report by JM Financial indicated that Trump's previous stance on employment-based immigration may resurface, bringing about renewed scrutiny and higher denial rates for these visas.

Trump’s track record on employment-based immigration

The report highlighted that during Trump’s first term, his executive order "Buy American and Hire American" led to increased restrictions on H-1B visas, raising initial denial rates for H-1B visas from 4% to 17% and L-1 visa denials from 12% to 28%. If similar policies are reintroduced, they could impact IT services firms, which heavily depend on these visas to source talent from India.

Also Read | 2024 US Elections: Will Indian H1-B spouses be affected by Trump 2.0’s policy?

Proposed wage hike for H-1B holders

The Trump administration previously attempted to raise minimum wage requirements for H-1B visa holders, which would have made it costlier for employers to hire foreign talent. Although courts blocked these wage policies, their reintroduction could strain tech firms relying on foreign workers for specialized skills.

Also Read | How should you prepare for H1B visa programme under Donald Trump regime?

Trump's vision for a 'Golden Age' of America

In his US election victory speech on Wednesday at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida, Trump, celebrated what he called an "unprecedented and powerful mandate," promising supporters a “golden age” for America. He described his win as a chance to fulfill his pledge to "make America great again," a vision that could encompass tougher immigration policies.

Also Read | What second Donald Trump Presidency in the US means for India?

The tech and IT sectors are closely watching for new policies that could reshape the landscape for skilled foreign workers in the United States.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsMEA addresses H-1B Visa concerns as Donald Trump returns to White House with his immigration policies

