Mint Explainer | Trump’s tariffs and India: Why BTA talks face an uncertain future
From pharmaceuticals to furniture, US tariffs under Section 232 highlight the fragility of trade agreements and raise the stakes for India’s Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.
India is closely watching US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements, even as talks on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) continue. The US proposal to impose sector- and product-specific tariffs appears at odds with Trump’s broader push for bilateral trade deals.