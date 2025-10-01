India, US close to wide-ranging trade deal, skip patents
For the world's biggest economy and the fourth largest, signing a trade deal has been a rocky affair, marred by US insistence on access to India's agri and dairy sectors and its demand that New Delhi stop buying Russian oil. Finally, the weather has cleared, and a comprehensive deal is on the way.
As India and the US inch closer to the timeline to finalize a trade deal, both sides are moving towards signing a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that will cover nearly every aspect of commerce, from tariff reduction and easing of non-tariff barriers to expanded access in services and energy cooperation.