India-US trade deal boosts prospects of Indian cable & internet gear makers
Shares of companies such as Sterlite Technologies, HFCL Ltd, RR Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Havells India Ltd were up 3–3.3% intraday on Tuesday as investors priced in potential gains from lower tariff barriers and stronger demand from US data centre and telecom infrastructure projects.
The India-US trade deal announcement has lifted investor sentiment around Indian cable and internet gear makers such as Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), HFCL Ltd, RR Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Havells India Ltd, amid expectations of improved US export prospects and margin recovery after earlier tariff-related pressures, analysts said.