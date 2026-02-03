India-US trade deal boosts prospects of Indian cable & internet gear makers

US President Donald Trump said late night on Monday that the two countries had agreed on a trade deal under which the US would lower its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, while India would reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero. The US is also removing the extra 25% duty on Indian goods that was applied in response to India’s purchases of crude oil from Russia, according to Bloomberg. Finer details of the deal are still awaited.