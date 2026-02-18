India’s trade deal blitz: Why it's a strategic necessity despite uncertain gains
Puneet Kumar Arora , Jaydeep Mukherjee 5 min read 18 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Amid surging protectionism, India’s trade deals are a strategic imperative to secure market access and supply chains, even though free trade deals of the past have delivered underwhelming results.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Economics 101 tells us that free trade makes the world better off. Countries specialise in what they produce most efficiently and trade for the rest. In theory, everyone gains. In practice, however, trade creates winners and losers within each economy, turning trade policy into politics.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story