In charts: How the India-US trade deal restores the level playing field
While a better assessment will be possible once the finer details of the trade deal are released, on the face of it, an 18% tariff on India puts it on par with other export competitors, if not at an advantage.
India and the US announced on Monday that they had agreed on a trade deal. India announced that it will would face 18% US tariffs, down from 50%. The US, meanwhile, said India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, move toward zero tariffs on a wide range of American products and eliminate non-tariff barriers, buy $500 billion of US products, and allow greater access to its farm sector.