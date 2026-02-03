In charts: How the India-US trade deal restores the level playing field

The announcement of a trade deal comes after nearly a year of dramatic events that strained India's trade and diplomatic ties with the US. While India faced reciprocal tariffs in April 2025 alongside several other nations, negotiations stalled as New Delhi hesitated to open its agricultural market to US products. Tensions further escalated when the Indian government countered President Donald Trump’s claims regarding his role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict. The situation worsened in late August, when an additional 25% tariff was imposed, making it the country worst-hit by US tariffs, along with Brazil. The trade deal was essential to keep India's largest export market from slipping.