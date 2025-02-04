News
India was first-time lucky with Trump's tariffs. But it doesn't want to take a chance
Summary
- Backchannel negotiations help India stay out of first tariff list. The country now plans to emphasize its role as a key US trade partner, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT services, engineering goods and leather products.
After backchannel talks helped India stay out of the Trump administration's first list of tariffs, the government plans to initiate formal talks with the US to address disputes around trade, according to three people aware of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more