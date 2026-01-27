In a first, India firms up veterinary clinic standards to ensure quality care, wider access, adequate staffing
The national guidelines will modernize veterinary care for livestock and pets, establish minimum infrastructure and staffing norms to enhance animal healthcare across the country, particularly in underserved areas.
New Delhi: The central government has for the first time firmed up comprehensive national guidelines, including infrastructure and human resource requirements, to modernize medical care for livestock and companion animals such as dogs and cats, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.