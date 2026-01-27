The guidelines also clearly define human resource norms to ensure adequate staffing, making it mandatory for a minimum staff strength of 19 professionals for district hospitals, including specialized surgeons and pathologists. For each primary centre, there should be at least one qualified veterinary doctor and one para-vet for every 1,000 cattle heads. To ensure last-mile reach, mobile veterinary units with diagnostic kits and surgical facilities will provide auxiliary support via a toll-free call centre system.