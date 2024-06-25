‘India voted to prevent another Emergency’: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at PM Modi over ’protect Constitution’ remark

Senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday, June 25, charged at the BJP led NDA government at the centre and said India voted to prevent another Emergency. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing reference to his recent remark about ‘Emergency’ situation in India, he reiterated, 'India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States.'

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister said that 'Emergency reminds us to protect the Constitution'. Very true I may add, the Constitution reminded the people to prevent another Emergency, and they voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP.”