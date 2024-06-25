‘India voted to prevent another Emergency’: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at PM Modi over ’protect Constitution’ remark

  • Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the BJP led NDA government and took a dig at PM Modi, highlighting that the people voted in the 18th Lok Sabha elections to uphold the Constitution's basic structure.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:13 AM IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the BJP led NDA government, emphasising that the recent election results reflect India's commitment to upholding the Constitution.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the BJP led NDA government, emphasising that the recent election results reflect India’s commitment to upholding the Constitution.(PTI)

Senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday, June 25, charged at the BJP led NDA government at the centre and said India voted to prevent another Emergency. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing reference to his recent remark about ‘Emergency’ situation in India, he reiterated, 'India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States.'

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister said that 'Emergency reminds us to protect the Constitution'. Very true I may add, the Constitution reminded the people to prevent another Emergency, and they voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP.”

The post adds, “The people voted for the 18th Lok Sabha in such a manner that no human or divine ruler can change the basic structure of the Constitution. India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews‘India voted to prevent another Emergency’: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at PM Modi over ’protect Constitution’ remark

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

200.75
03:37 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-7 (-3.37%)

Tata Steel

177.85
03:37 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.05 (-0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

311.00
03:37 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.3 (0.42%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.65
03:37 AM | 25 JUN 2024
0.35 (0.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue