Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ‘India voted to prevent another Emergency’: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at PM Modi over 'protect Constitution' remark

‘India voted to prevent another Emergency’: P Chidambaram takes a jibe at PM Modi over 'protect Constitution' remark

Written By Fareha Naaz

  • Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the BJP led NDA government and took a dig at PM Modi, highlighting that the people voted in the 18th Lok Sabha elections to uphold the Constitution's basic structure.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the BJP led NDA government, emphasising that the recent election results reflect India's commitment to upholding the Constitution.

Senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday, June 25, charged at the BJP led NDA government at the centre and said India voted to prevent another Emergency. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing reference to his recent remark about ‘Emergency’ situation in India, he reiterated, 'India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States.'

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister said that 'Emergency reminds us to protect the Constitution'. Very true I may add, the Constitution reminded the people to prevent another Emergency, and they voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP."

The post adds, “The people voted for the 18th Lok Sabha in such a manner that no human or divine ruler can change the basic structure of the Constitution. India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.