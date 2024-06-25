Senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday, June 25, charged at the BJP led NDA government at the centre and said India voted to prevent another Emergency. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing reference to his recent remark about ‘Emergency’ situation in India, he reiterated, 'India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister said that 'Emergency reminds us to protect the Constitution'. Very true I may add, the Constitution reminded the people to prevent another Emergency, and they voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP."

The post adds, “The people voted for the 18th Lok Sabha in such a manner that no human or divine ruler can change the basic structure of the Constitution. India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

