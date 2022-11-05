India votes for Russian resolution on 'Combating glorification of Nazism' at UN2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 11:41 PM IST
At UN, India voted in favour of a Russian draft resolution on ‘Combating glorification of Nazism’
Amid the spirited debate, the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved a draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism by a recorded vote of 105 in favour to 52 against, with 15 abstentions.