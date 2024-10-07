India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: IND claims victory; Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya shine | Highlights

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: The first of the three match T20I series against Bangladesh was held yesterday i.e. on October 6 at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. In yesterday's match, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team defeated Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team by 7 wickets.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I LIVE Score Highlights of IND vs BAN 1st T20I After winning the toss, India opted to field first against Bangladesh. During their innings, Bangladesh gave a target of 128 runs. The batters struggled to make an impact and add runs to the score. Openers Parvez Hossain Emom and Liton Das were dismissed by India's Arshdeep Shingh at 8 and 4 respectively. Players including captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz were only two who contributed some good runs with 27 off 25 balls and 35 off 32 balls respectively.

Also Read | Mayank Yadav inks history, becomes third Indian bowler to achieve THIS feat

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy as they both took 3 wickets, while Mayank Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar clinched one wicket. At the end, Bangladesh were all out at 127 in 19.5 overs.

During India's innings, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, while an unbeaten Hardik Pandya lead the team to victor in just 11.5 overs. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored 29 off 19 balls and 16 off 7 balls respectively.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a remarkable 29 off 14 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes. At the end, Nitish Kumar Reddy* (16) and Hardik Pandya* (39) made some important contributions to the game. During the game, Pandya also played a no-look ramp shot than raced to the rope, followed it with a slashed four during which his bat flew towards square leg and then sealed victory with a pulled six.

Varun Chakravarthy on three wicket haul Varun called it an emotional moment for him to play for India after three years. "After three long years and it was definitely emotional for me, and it feels nice to be back in the Blues, it feels like a rebirth. There have been many [challenges]. Once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door. Thankfully, this time it happened and hopefully I can keep continuing my good work," Varun was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"I just want to stick to the process because that's what I have been following in the IPL also. So I don't want to go over and beyond what's there right now. I just want to stay in the present. That's why I don't want to think too much or express too much," he added.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav on team's performance "We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk. The way we batted, showed our character," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added, "You always learn something new playing every game. There will be a few areas to improve, we'll sit down and talk about it before the next game."