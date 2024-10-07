India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: IND claims victory; Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya shine | Highlights

  • India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: After a three-year absence, Varun celebrated his return to the Indian cricket team, describing it as an emotional moment. 

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh. (PTI Photo)
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh. (PTI Photo)

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: The first of the three match T20I series against Bangladesh was held yesterday i.e. on October 6 at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. In yesterday's match, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team defeated Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team by 7 wickets.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I LIVE Score

Highlights of IND vs BAN 1st T20I

After winning the toss, India opted to field first against Bangladesh. During their innings, Bangladesh gave a target of 128 runs. The batters struggled to make an impact and add runs to the score. Openers Parvez Hossain Emom and Liton Das were dismissed by India's Arshdeep Shingh at 8 and 4 respectively. Players including captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz were only two who contributed some good runs with 27 off 25 balls and 35 off 32 balls respectively.

Also Read | Mayank Yadav inks history, becomes third Indian bowler to achieve THIS feat

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy as they both took 3 wickets, while Mayank Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar clinched one wicket. At the end, Bangladesh were all out at 127 in 19.5 overs.

During India's innings, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, while an unbeaten Hardik Pandya lead the team to victor in just 11.5 overs. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored 29 off 19 balls and 16 off 7 balls respectively.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a remarkable 29 off 14 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes. At the end, Nitish Kumar Reddy* (16) and Hardik Pandya* (39) made some important contributions to the game. During the game, Pandya also played a no-look ramp shot than raced to the rope, followed it with a slashed four during which his bat flew towards square leg and then sealed victory with a pulled six.

Also Read | Pandya’s ’no-look’ shots in last 3 balls to end IND vs BAN match shows his swag

Varun Chakravarthy on three wicket haul

Varun called it an emotional moment for him to play for India after three years. "After three long years and it was definitely emotional for me, and it feels nice to be back in the Blues, it feels like a rebirth. There have been many [challenges]. Once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door. Thankfully, this time it happened and hopefully I can keep continuing my good work," Varun was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"I just want to stick to the process because that's what I have been following in the IPL also. So I don't want to go over and beyond what's there right now. I just want to stay in the present. That's why I don't want to think too much or express too much," he added.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav on team's performance

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk. The way we batted, showed our character," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added, "You always learn something new playing every game. There will be a few areas to improve, we'll sit down and talk about it before the next game."

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: IND claims victory; Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya shine | Highlights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.