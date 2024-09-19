India vs Bangladesh: Will Chennai weather play spoilsport? Check rain forecast, IMD prediction for cricket match today

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Team India is set to return to Test action today following a long break. Check how weather and rain, during the day may impact the proceedings.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Sep 2024, 09:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: According to weather predictions, wet spells on Thursday can play a decisive role on the opening day of the match and dampen the proceedings of the first Test series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: According to weather predictions, wet spells on Thursday can play a decisive role on the opening day of the match and dampen the proceedings of the first Test series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Team India have returned to Test action today following a long break. The first match of a two-game series against Bangladesh is scheduled for September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, weather predictions indicate that rains threaten to spoil the show.

According to weather predictions, wet spells on September 19 can play a decisive role on the opening day of the match and dampen the proceedings of the first Test series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. AccuWeather reported a 25% probability of precipitation during the morning session of Day 1. Adding to the woes of cricket enthusiasts, this figure will surge to 46% in the afternoon.

Downpours are likely around 2 PM today, which could possibly delay the start of the third session after disrupting the second. Interruptions due to rain are likely while a complete washout seems unlikely. Meanwhile, expectations are high for the home side but at the same time weather conditions could play a spoilsport.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) local weather report, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover round 28 degrees Celsius. “Generally cloudy sky with Light rain,” IMD's latest weather bulletin states, predicting possibility cloudy conditions throughout the day. On September 18 at 5:30 PM, the city recorded 58% humidity.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu's capital issued nowcast yellow alert warning against rainfall and thunderstorm in Chennai and surrounding districts.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2

AccuWeather predicts 51% chance of showers around the afternoon on Day 2 with a slight possibility of thunderstorms in the day. But much like the first day, the rest of Day 2 may witness clear skies. Furthermore, the Day 3, 4 and 5 of the test series may witness clear weather conditions as possibility of rain is less than 30 per cent chance on each of the days. 

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Bangladesh: Will Chennai weather play spoilsport? Check rain forecast, IMD prediction for cricket match today

