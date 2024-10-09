India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Will SKY lead team to another win? Know when, where to watch and more

  • India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I today at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Gwalior.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 03:28 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh. (PTI Photo)

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Team India aims to secure the series as are set to to face Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Delhi. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Gwalior.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match date

The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held today i.e. October 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Sports 18 network from 7 pm while the livestreaming can be watched on JioCinema.

 

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 86 percent chance that India will beat Bangladesh in their 2nd T20I match.

India vs Bangladesh predicted XI:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

 

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I recap

- Varun Chakravarthy who made his comeback after the 2021 T20 World Cup took and shined by taking three wickets.

- Arshdeep Singh was named player of the match with his exceptional figures of 3/14 at a mere economy of 3.70.

-Pace sensation Mayank Yadav made a promising debut and also became third Indian bowler to bowl a maiden over in a Twenty20 International in his first match. Mayank took his first international wicket and the batter was Bangladesh's Mahmudullah. He was caught by Washington Sundar at deep point.

-India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, played a no-look ramp shot that raced to the ropes and followed it with a slashed four, during which his bat flew towards square leg. He then sealed India's victory with a pull shot that earned him six runs.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Will SKY lead team to another win? Know when, where to watch and more

