India vs Japan: Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 - Where and when to watch

  • India will face Japan in the final group stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Sunday, November 17. India, after a dominant 3-0 win over China, sit at the top of the standings with 8 points. 

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 11:17 PM IST
India players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match against China, at Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
India players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match against China, at Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

 

The Indian women’s hockey team is set to face Japan in the final group stage match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Sunday (November 17).

The Indian women's hockey team delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over China, the Paris Olympics silver medalists, in their penultimate group stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The match, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, on Saturday, saw India continue their winning streak, securing their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

Goals from Kumari, Tete, and Deepika

The goals came from Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, and Deepika. This well-rounded performance not only strengthened India's position at the top of the table.

India's dominant display against world No. 6 China solidified their position with 8 points from 4 games, placing them firmly at the top of the standings.

China drops to second place

Despite a strong performance earlier in the tournament, China now sits in second place with 6 points from 4 matches. Their loss to India has narrowed their path to the semifinals, with one last chance to secure their spot in the knockout stage.

Japan's battle for semifinal spot

Japan, who have faced a series of tough challenges in the group stage, will square off against India in their final round-robin match on Sunday. The Japanese women began their campaign with two draws against Korea and Thailand, followed by a 2-1 defeat to China. However, Japan bounced back with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia in their most recent match. With their semifinal hopes on the line, Japan will be aiming for a strong performance against the tournament hosts, India.

Semifinal spots on the line

The top four teams from the six-team tournament will advance to the semifinals. With both India and Japan looking to secure their positions, the final group match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey – When, where, and how to watch

The much-anticipated final group stage match between India and Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:45 PM IST. The game will be held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The India vs Japan match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and available for live streaming on SonyLiv. It will also be televised on DD Sports.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia vs Japan: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 - Where and when to watch

