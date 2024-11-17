India vs Malaysia Live streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly match

  • India will face Malaysia in a highly anticipated international football friendly match on November 18 at Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Stadium. The match marks the 33rd encounter between the two teams, with both sides boasting equal records of 12 wins. Here are the details for watching the match live.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 06:13 PM IST
India and Malaysia will renew their historic rivalry in a FIFA-friendly at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 18. (Image credit: @IndianFootball/X)
India and Malaysia will renew their historic rivalry in a FIFA-friendly at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 18. (Image credit: @IndianFootball/X)

India will face Malaysia in a highly anticipated international friendly football match on November 18, 2024, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will mark the 33rd encounter between the two teams, with both nations boasting an equal record of 12 wins apiece and 8 draws, adding extra intensity to this historic rivalry. The match promises to be a closely contested affair, as both teams are ranked near each other in the FIFA Rankings—India at 125th and Malaysia at 133rd.

India-Malaysia encounters have often been closely contested, with no clear dominance from either side. The friendly match on November 18 adds another chapter to this intense competition.

India vs Malaysia: Key players to watch

Squad insights

India’s squad for this match includes nine players who participated in the previous Merdeka Tournament semi-final against Malaysia, including key players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Malaysia, on the other hand, brings 14 players from their previous encounter with India, including goal scorers Arif Aiman and Dion Cools.

India vs Malaysia match Live streaming details: When and where to watch

The India vs Malaysia international friendly football match will take place on November 18, at 7:30 PM at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Football fans can catch the match live on JioCinema and Sports 18.

How to catch the match Live on ground

Tickets for the game are available for purchase on ticketgenie.in, offering a chance for fans to watch this thrilling encounter live in Hyderabad.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 06:13 PM IST
