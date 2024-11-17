India vs Malaysia Live streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly match

India will face Malaysia in a highly anticipated international friendly football match on November 18, 2024, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will mark the 33rd encounter between the two teams, with both nations boasting an equal record of 12 wins apiece and 8 draws, adding extra intensity to this historic rivalry. The match promises to be a closely contested affair, as both teams are ranked near each other in the FIFA Rankings—India at 125th and Malaysia at 133rd.

India-Malaysia encounters have often been closely contested, with no clear dominance from either side. The friendly match on November 18 adds another chapter to this intense competition.

India vs Malaysia: Key players to watch Squad insights India’s squad for this match includes nine players who participated in the previous Merdeka Tournament semi-final against Malaysia, including key players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Malaysia, on the other hand, brings 14 players from their previous encounter with India, including goal scorers Arif Aiman and Dion Cools.

India vs Malaysia match Live streaming details: When and where to watch The India vs Malaysia international friendly football match will take place on November 18, at 7:30 PM at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Football fans can catch the match live on JioCinema and Sports 18.