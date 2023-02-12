India vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup live updates: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against India
- The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana in an earlier match
Indian women's team started their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch rival Pakistan. The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana as she injured her finger during a warm-up fixture match against South Africa.
India has entered the contest as favourites and against Pakistan, India boasts of a 10-3 record in the shorter format.
An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.
Catch all updates here:
A flat delivery by Deepti, down the leg side. Javeria tries to pull but top-edges it for an easy catch to the short fine fielder!
Javeria c Harmanpreet b Deepti 8 (6)
Pakistan Women XI: JK Wadood, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, B Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, FS Khan, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal
India Women XI: Shafali Verma, YH Bhatia, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, H Deol, DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, RP Yadav, RS Gayakwad, RS Thakur
Pakistan captain Maroof won the toss and opted to bat vs India!
