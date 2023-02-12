Home / News / India vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup live updates: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against India
Back
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup live updates: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against India

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 06:50 PM IST Livemint
India Women will play against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday (AFP)Premium
India Women will play against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday (AFP)

  • The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana in an earlier match

Indian women's team started their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch rival Pakistan. The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana as she injured her finger during a warm-up fixture match against South Africa. 

India has entered the contest as favourites and against Pakistan, India boasts of a 10-3 record in the shorter format. 

An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.

Catch all updates here: 

12 Feb 2023, 06:43:15 PM IST

Out! Pakistan loses first wicket

A flat delivery by Deepti, down the leg side. Javeria tries to pull but top-edges it for an easy catch to the short fine fielder!

Javeria c Harmanpreet b Deepti 8 (6)

12 Feb 2023, 06:14:41 PM IST

Check out the teams here: 

Pakistan Women XI: JK Wadood, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, B Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, FS Khan, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women XI: Shafali Verma, YH Bhatia, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, H Deol, DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, RP Yadav, RS Gayakwad, RS Thakur

12 Feb 2023, 06:12:25 PM IST

Pakistan opt to bat

Pakistan captain Maroof won the toss and opted to bat vs India!

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x