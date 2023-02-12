Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup live updates: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against India

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Livemint
India Women will play against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday

  • The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana in an earlier match

Indian women's team started their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch rival Pakistan. The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana as she injured her finger during a warm-up fixture match against South Africa. 

India has entered the contest as favourites and against Pakistan, India boasts of a 10-3 record in the shorter format. 

An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.

Catch all updates here: 

12 Feb 2023, 06:43 PM IST Out! Pakistan loses first wicket

A flat delivery by Deepti, down the leg side. Javeria tries to pull but top-edges it for an easy catch to the short fine fielder!

Javeria c Harmanpreet b Deepti 8 (6)

12 Feb 2023, 06:14 PM IST Check out the teams here: 

Pakistan Women XI: JK Wadood, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, B Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, FS Khan, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women XI: Shafali Verma, YH Bhatia, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, H Deol, DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, RP Yadav, RS Gayakwad, RS Thakur

12 Feb 2023, 06:12 PM IST Pakistan opt to bat

Pakistan captain Maroof won the toss and opted to bat vs India!

