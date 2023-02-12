Indian women's team started their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch rival Pakistan. The Harmanpreet Kaur led team will miss star batter Smriti Mandhana as she injured her finger during a warm-up fixture match against South Africa.

India has entered the contest as favourites and against Pakistan, India boasts of a 10-3 record in the shorter format.

An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.

