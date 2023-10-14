India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match: Ahmedabad police issues traffic advisory on road closures and alternative routes for cricket match days in Ahmedabad.

India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match: The ICC (International Cricket Council) Men’s Cricket World Cup is taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Ahmedabad will host cricket matches on October 14, November 4, November 10 and the World Cup final on November 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahmedabad police issued an advisory with traffic diversions in place for the match days between 11 am and 12 am.

The advisory includes road closures and alternative routes. The road from Janpath T to Motera main gate, Krupa Residency T to Motera T, will be closed. Alternative route: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tapovan Circle to ONGC Char Rasta to Visat T to Janpath T to Powerhouse Char Rasta to Prabodh Raval Circle Krupa Residency via Sharan Status Char Rasta via Koteshwar Road via Apollo Circle. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) extended metro service times by three hours along with increasing train frequency in Ahmedabad during the match days.

Also read: Google Doodle: Giant search engine celebrates New Zealand general elections 2023 “Presently, Metro Train services are operational in Ahmedabad from 6:20 am to 10:00 pm at a frequency of 12 minutes throughout the day." GMRC stated in a press release as reported by gujaratsamachar.

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK prediction, squad, fantasy team, pitch report and more details here GMRC further stated, “On account of scheduled World Cup cricket matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, Moter, metro trains shall be available from 6.20 am to 1.00 am" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

It was also mentioned that after 10:00 pm, only exit gates would be open at all metro stations, with entry gates open at Motera Stadium station and Sabarmati station until the departure of the last train at 01:00 am from Motera Stadium during the match days, reported gujaratsamachar.

Also read: IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023: What time does it start, when, where and how to watch; live-streaming and more Moreover, paper tickets facility has been introduced to help commuters avoid the rush in purchasing return journey tickets from Motera Stadium station. These tickets can be bought at any time during the day for ₹50 per head, allowing travel to any station after 10 pm on match days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

