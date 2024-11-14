India vs South Africa 4th T20 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match

India and South Africa 4th T20 will lock horns again in the fourth and final T20I match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. India are currently leading the series with 2-1. This means, in the final match, India will aim for a 3-1 win, while the hosts will look to tie the series 2-2.

“Will India dominate and claim the 🏆, or will the Proteas fight to square things up?”

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch The fourth T20I between IND vs SA will be played on Friday, November 15, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST (3:00 PM GMT and 5:00 PM LOCAL). The toss will happen at 8:00 PM IST.

Indians can watch India Vs South Africa T20I match live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Streaming: A look at the IND vs SA squads India Squad: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman

In the last match – during the third T20I of the four-match series at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday (November 13) – South Africa's right-hand batter Marco Jansen slammed the fastest 50 against India in the shortest format of the game.

Jansen played a marvellous innings of 54 runs off just 17 balls which was laced with five maximums and four boundaries in his innings at a whopping strike rate of 317.65.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul and Tilak Varma's unbeaten century helped India clinch an 11-run victory over South Africa. The right-hand batter said that the team will "see areas to improve" for the fourth and final encounter of the series which will be played at Johannesburg on Friday.