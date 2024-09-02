Severe rainfall is expected today in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states, with IMD issuing an orange alert for Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, and Meghalaya.

India weather update today: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reeling from severe floods and waterlogging over the past two days, are likely to receive more rainfall today. The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for Telangana, the Gujarat region, Assam and Meghalaya, west Madhya Pradesh, etc. Check full weather update for all the Indian states here.

India weather updates on September 2 -IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Vidarbha region of Mahrashtra. Moreover, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Marathwada.

-"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls, above 20 cm, very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Marathwada ; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan," said IMD in its weather bulletin on Monday.

-Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Telangana; with lightning at isolated places over places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

-IMD has also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely over north Arabian sea, many parts of west central and northwest Arabian sea and adjoining areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness heavy rainfall from 2nd September to 4th September.