‘Zero tolerance for Terrorism’: India welcomes US move to designate TRF a ‘terrorist organisation’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has hailed the United States' decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) — a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) — as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Jaishankar expressed his appreciation to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu for their strong stance against terrorism. He termed the designation a “strong affirmation” of the shared commitment between India and the United States to combat global terror threats.

The TRF, believed to be a front for LeT, had claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, reiterating the need for continued global vigilance and coordinated action against terror groups and their proxies.