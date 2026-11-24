New Delhi: India has initiated inter-ministerial deliberations on a possible review of its liberalized wheat export policy, just three months after allowing unrestricted overseas shipments of the grain, as it assesses domestic production for the current crop year through June 2027, said two people aware of the matter.
The discussions follow a sharp slowdown in wheat sowing and concerns over soil moisture after the southwest monsoon ended with a 13% rainfall deficit this year. Wheat acreage stood at 5.007million hectares (mn ha.) as of 13 November, down 15.3% from 5.910 mn ha. a year earlier, according to the latest available data from the agriculture ministry.