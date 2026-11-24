New Delhi: India has initiated inter-ministerial deliberations on a possible review of its liberalized wheat export policy, just three months after allowing unrestricted overseas shipments of the grain, as it assesses domestic production for the current crop year through June 2027, said two people aware of the matter.
New Delhi: India has initiated inter-ministerial deliberations on a possible review of its liberalized wheat export policy, just three months after allowing unrestricted overseas shipments of the grain, as it assesses domestic production for the current crop year through June 2027, said two people aware of the matter.
The discussions follow a sharp slowdown in wheat sowing and concerns over soil moisture after the southwest monsoon ended with a 13% rainfall deficit this year. Wheat acreage stood at 5.007million hectares (mn ha.) as of 13 November, down 15.3% from 5.910 mn ha. a year earlier, according to the latest available data from the agriculture ministry.
The discussions follow a sharp slowdown in wheat sowing and concerns over soil moisture after the southwest monsoon ended with a 13% rainfall deficit this year. Wheat acreage stood at 5.007million hectares (mn ha.) as of 13 November, down 15.3% from 5.910 mn ha. a year earlier, according to the latest available data from the agriculture ministry.
The government is assessing domestic wheat availability, food security requirements and the availability of water for irrigation before taking a view on the existing export policy, said the first of the two persons cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.
“The discussions are at an initial stage and are precautionary in nature, given the decline in wheat acreage and its potential impact on production. However, this does not mean that the government is moving towards restricting exports,” said the second person.
“Since sowing is still underway, a decision will be taken at an appropriate time after considering all relevant factors and keeping farmers' interests in mind,” said the second person.
Queries sent to the spokespersons of the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, as well as the secretary, department of food and public distribution, on Monday remained unanswered till press time.
Periodic bans
India has banned wheat exports periodically in recent decades to ensure adequate domestic supplies and keep a lid on prices. India banned wheat exports in 2007 to curb a price rise and lifted the ban only in September 2011 after successive years of good harvests. It again prohibited wheat shipments in May 2022 and eased restriction on overseas despatches in February 2026 before lifting the ban altogether in August 2026. The country, however, has allowed government-to-government deals in limited quantities to accede to diplomatic requests even while keeping a generalised ban on wheat exports.
The latest sowing figures have raised questions about the outlook for the next wheat harvest, particularly as water availability and soil moisture conditions remain important determinants of crop development.
Industry experts said that Indian wheat is currently relatively expensive in the international market, limiting the immediate commercial incentive for exports.
"At the moment, export of wheat is not a lucrative proposition as international wheat prices are currently very low, partly due to the depreciation of the dollar and appreciation of the rupee. Also, supplies from the Black Sea region, particularly Russia and Ukraine, are keeping global prices subdued. In India, wheat prices are largely governed by the minimum support price (MSP), which is relatively high and keeps prices elevated. Unlike domestic prices, international prices are driven primarily by market forces of demand and supply," said Navneet Chitlangia, former president of the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India.
"At present, we are not receiving enquiries from international wheat buyers, possibly because Indian wheat is not competitively priced in the global market. The price parity gap between domestic and international markets appears to be discouraging buyers, as global wheat prices remain lower, making Indian supplies relatively expensive for overseas importers," said Varun Verma, proprietor of Delhi-based Nidhiraj Exports.
Substantial stocks
The government currently has substantial wheat stocks in its central pool, providing a cushion against near-term supply concerns.
According to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which procures and stores foodgrains from farmers, wheat stocks in the central pool stood at 447.60 lakh tonnes as of 1 November, compared with the prescribed minimum quantity of 20.520 million tonnes (mt) for 1 October. The stocks were also significantly higher than the 30.727mt held on 1 November 2025.
The central pool stocks comprise grain held by the FCI and state government agencies.
However, the stock position will need to be assessed alongside procurement requirements for the next marketing season and the government's foodgrain distribution commitments.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), eligible beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) receive 5kg of free foodgrains per person per month under Priority Households (PHH) and 35kg per household per month for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families. This free foodgrain distribution arrangement has been extended until December 2028.
For FY27, the government has allocated 21.855mt of wheat for distribution and sale, around 2.7mt higher than it did in FY26. Of the total, 21.447mt has been earmarked for distribution under the National Food Security Act and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, up from 17.133mt in the previous fiscal.
This assumes significance as the government seeks to balance rising distribution requirements with adequate buffer stocks amid the risk of lower wheat production. It has set an initial procurement target of 30.3mt for the 2026-27 marketing season, marginally lower than 31.0mt targeted for the previous season (2025-26).