WHO audit, India hopes, will restore shine to its ‘pharmacy of the world’ image
10 Dec 2025
In response to drug safety issues, India plans to seek a WHO assessment of its regulatory system. Core regulatory functions such as inspections, approvals, and enforcement will be assessed and benchmarked in the initiative. This move follows incidents of contaminated drugs causing child deaths.
India plans to get its drug regulatory system audited and rated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to detect specific strengths and weaknesses that will help to make it fool proof, according to four officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
