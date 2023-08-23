Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 August said that India wholeheartedly welcomes special importance to countries of the global south under South Africa's BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) presidency.

"We wholeheartedly welcome the move to give special importance to countries of the global south under South Africa's BRICS presidency," said PM Modi. PM Modi even said that India proposed permanent membership of G20 to African Union and he is confident that our BRICS partners will support this in G20. ALSO READ: Pakistan in BRICS? China pushes for expansion; India stands firm against Islamabad’s inclusion PM Modi even mentioned that India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, adding, it welcomes moving forward with the consensus on BRICS. Addressing a plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi said, “India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and welcomes move to move forward on this based on consensus." “In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements," he added.

"We will have to make our societies future-ready to make BRICS future-ready," he said at annual summit of leaders of BRICS in Johannesburg.

He lauded South Africa for the initiative as the chair of the BRICS summit. PM Modi said, “We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the Global South in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. This is not just the aspiration, but also the need of the present times. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency. One Earth One Family One Future - we are trying to move forward with all countries on this mantra. In the Voice of Global South summit in January this year, 125 countries participated and shared their concerns and priorities."

Among other things, PM Modi said that India has put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research networks, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS databases, and startup firms to give a new path to the BRICS agenda.

"To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues," he said.