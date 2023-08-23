India wholeheartedly welcomes special importance to countries of global south: PM Modi at BRICS 20232 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Addressing a plenary session in of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi said he is confident that our BRICS partners will support this in G20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 August said that India wholeheartedly welcomes special importance to countries of the global south under South Africa's BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) presidency.
"We will have to make our societies future-ready to make BRICS future-ready," he said at annual summit of leaders of BRICS in Johannesburg.
He lauded South Africa for the initiative as the chair of the BRICS summit. PM Modi said, “We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the Global South in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. This is not just the aspiration, but also the need of the present times. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency. One Earth One Family One Future - we are trying to move forward with all countries on this mantra. In the Voice of Global South summit in January this year, 125 countries participated and shared their concerns and priorities."
"To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues," he said.
"We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation, but to move a step further, we should think about establishing a BRICS space exploration consortium," PM Modi added.
With agency inputs.