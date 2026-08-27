India to get widespread rainfall over the week: IMD

New Delhi: Several parts of India are likely to receive widespread rain over the week, with the south-west monsoon remaining active across much of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Northwest, central, east and north-east India are expected to receive significant rainfall, while the southern peninsula may see more scattered showers.

In eastern India, Odisha is likely to get isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall from 28-31 August, with heavy rain likely on 1-2 September. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from 28-31 August. The prolonged rainfall could increase the risk of localized flooding, waterlogging and disruption in vulnerable areas.

Several parts of north-west, central and north-east India are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain over the coming week, the weather office said.

In the north-west, Uttarakhand is likely to get widespread rainfall from 28 August to 2 September, while Himachal Pradesh could get similar showers from 30 August to 2 September. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the adjoining areas may see widespread rainfall on 31 August and 1 September. East Uttar Pradesh may see similar conditions on 2 September, the IMD said.

In central India, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout 28 August-2 September. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness such rainfall during 29-29 August and again on 1-2 September. Vidarbha may receive widespread showers on 28 August and 2 September.

North-east India is also likely to remain wet, with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura receiving widespread rainfall through 2 September. Assam and Meghalaya may see widespread rainfall during 29-31 August.

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In southern India, rainfall is expected to remain largely isolated to scattered across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and neighbouring regions. Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to see widespread rainfall during 28-30 August, while Coastal Karnataka could get widespread showers through 2 September.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall of at least 21 cm was recorded in East Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours, the IMD said on Thursday evening. Very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm was recorded over Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm was also reported from other regions, including Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Cumulatively, over 1 June-26 August, India has received 577.8 mm rainfall, 13% below the long period average. South-west monsoon rain is crucial for India's irrigation-dependent rural regions, closely eyed by the consumer industry to drive demand.

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