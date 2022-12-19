India will be big export economy, benefit from open, connected internet: Sundar Pichai1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Indian-origin Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday that India will be a big export economy and the country will benefit from open and connected internet. While speaking at Google for India event, Sundar Pichai said the country needs to create a balance between safeguarding citizens and enabling companies to innovate with its framework.
Sundar Pichai said that Google would be focussing on startups from India and out of its USD 300 million for the startups, around one-fourth will be invested in entities that are led by women. The Google CEO said the technology is working at a big scale and touching lives of people around the world, which calls for framing responsible and balanced regulation.
Sundar Pichai said, “Given the scale and technology leadership it (India) will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework, so that companies can innovate on top of a certainty in the legal framework."
“I think it is an important moment in time. India will also be a big export economy. It will benefit from an open and connected internet and getting that balance right will be important," Pichai said.
Sundar Pichai also noted that the ecosystem of the Indian startup is improving and they are getting noticed worldwide.
Sundar Pichai also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership.
"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.
India formally assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 this year from Indonesia.
(With agency inputs)
