India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world," said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.
More importantly, it will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it.
"And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita," he said.
Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.