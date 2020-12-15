Subscribe
Home >News >India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST PTI

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

At a fireside chat with Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, he said India's middle-class, which is about 50% of the nation's total number of households, will grow three to 4% per year.

Also read Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world," said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

More importantly, it will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it.

"And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita," he said.

Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.

