Home / News / India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Speaking at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, PM Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Speaking at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, PM Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Taking a jibe at rivals, PM Modi said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

Meanwhile, three Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft have been pressed in service since Wednesday morning for evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine amid tension with Russia.

Two IAF aircraft have taken off from Hindon airbase for Hungary and Romania, while one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under 'Operation Ganga'.

These aircraft are carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid and will also be bringing back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Another IAF aircraft is scheduled to fly to Poland to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.

This comes after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under 'Operation Ganga'.

