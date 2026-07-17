India will offer 9% deployment incentive for startups to hasten chip designs: ISM CEO

India’s new semiconductor incentive scheme will offer homegrown startups a cushion to absorb the cost of producing prototype chips—a process that has often taken over a year and cost as much as ₹2,000 crore. To do this, the Centre will offer incentives as it waits for the country’s first commercial chip fab to come into operation in the country. In an interview with Mint on Thursday, Amitesh Sinha, additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), said the move may help India create its own chip patent over the next five fiscal years. Edited excerpts:
Chip startups have rarely commercialized trials. Will Semicon 2.0 address this?
Yes. When small companies go to a commercial fab to try to tape out (physically build multiple copies of) their chips, they have to wait in a long queue for their turn. Further, there’s no discount for early-stage chip design startups, though large fabless chipmakers such as Nvidia and Qualcomm get up to 30% discounts in chip fabrication costs. About 30% of a chip’s cost is fabrication, for which big companies get a 30% discount, reducing their manufacturing cost by 9% overall. Under Semicon 2.0, we’ll offer Indian chip design startups this 9% as a deployment-linked incentive, so that early-stage ventures can absorb the cost impact when they are cash-strapped.