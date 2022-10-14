India will produce 25 per cent of its oil demand by 2030: Hardeep Puri

In the beginning of the programme, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, CMD, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Chief Patron of APG welcomed the dignitaries and informed about the major role played by Geo India in mineral exploration. He also stressed upon the continuously growing size and international participation in the biennial South Asian Geology Conference and Exhibition. The importance of technology in the oil and gas sector can be understood by the estimate that its global market value is projected to nearly double and reach to app. USD 42 billion by 2030. He regarded the current phase as the right time for the oil and gas sector to ride on the wave of digital transformation for its advancement.