India willing to partner with UAE to make it global educational hub3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Tadu Mamu, Consul of the Indian Embassy, said that the pandemic had unleashed the potential of online learning in a big way that was attracting students
India will be happy to be a partner with the UAE in its efforts to make the Emirates a global educational hub besides being a financial hub, an Indian diplomat here has said.
