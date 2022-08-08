India wins silver in men's hockey finals with Australia at Commonwealth Games

India wins silver in men's hockey finals with Australia at Commonwealth Games2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- India clinched a silver in the men's hockey finals at Commonwealth Games 2022 with Australia
India on Monday won a silver in the men's hockey finals at Commonwealth Games 2022. India clinched the silver medal in a match with Australia after losing to it 0-7. It was a one-sided game as India failed to scored even a single goal against Australia.
India on Monday won a silver in the men's hockey finals at Commonwealth Games 2022. India clinched the silver medal in a match with Australia after losing to it 0-7. It was a one-sided game as India failed to scored even a single goal against Australia.
In the Australian team, the goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie. Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.
In the Australian team, the goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie. Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.
During the first quarter of the match, Australia had scored the first goal of the game, having started the final on a dominating note. As Ephraums scored the second goal at the end of the quarter, Australia was 2-0.
During the first quarter of the match, Australia had scored the first goal of the game, having started the final on a dominating note. As Ephraums scored the second goal at the end of the quarter, Australia was 2-0.
They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.
They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.
Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian contingent for their fine performances in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian contingent for their fine performances in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
Anurag Thakur said, “The Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Khelo India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing of training abroad and boarding and lodging facilities, enabling player's participation in competitions abroad have bore fruit since the morale of players was high."
Anurag Thakur said, “The Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Khelo India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing of training abroad and boarding and lodging facilities, enabling player's participation in competitions abroad have bore fruit since the morale of players was high."
“The performances of the players were really good, from weightlifting to wrestling. Yesterday in cricket as well, they almost won a Gold but still performed really well. Waiting for the players to get back and to honour them," Anurag Thakur said.
“The performances of the players were really good, from weightlifting to wrestling. Yesterday in cricket as well, they almost won a Gold but still performed really well. Waiting for the players to get back and to honour them," Anurag Thakur said.
INDIA AT CWG
INDIA AT CWG
India has so far won 56 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and sits at number five in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.
India has so far won 56 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and sits at number five in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.
India has had a solid CWG 2022 this year as the country has captured 56 medals despite the absence of shooting, one of its strongest events historically at the Commonwealth Games.
India has had a solid CWG 2022 this year as the country has captured 56 medals despite the absence of shooting, one of its strongest events historically at the Commonwealth Games.