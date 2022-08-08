India, with 22 gold medals, rank 4th at Commonwealth Games2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 08:15 PM IST
India finished at the fourth position at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 22 gold medals in its kitty. India won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and clinched the number four position in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.