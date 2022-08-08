India finished at the fourth position at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 22 gold medals in its kitty. India won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and clinched the number four position in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career. PV Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle Li in the final on Monday to bag a gold medal.

After winning the gold medal, PV Sindhu said that she hopes to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words. Hoping to meet him soon," PV Sindhu told ANI.

PV Sindhu also said that the upcoming World Championships are her focus. She said she's happy to have finally won her first Commonwealth Games women's singles medal.

Australia ended India's gold medal dream in men's hockey finals at the Commonwealth Games. Australia won the match 7-0, leaving India to take home a silver.

India's doubles pair -- Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- won a gold medal for India from the badminton court with a straight-game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen also won a gold medal in the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. Lakshaya Sen won India's second badminton gold of the day by defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final category.

In a tweet, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Lakshya Sen for winning a gold medal on Monday.

"The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham," President Murmu said in a tweet.