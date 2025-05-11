India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana shine as IND beat SL by 97 runs to lift ODI Tri-Series

Smriti Mandhana's 11th ODI hundred and seven wickets between Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur helped Indian women beat Sri Lanka in the final to lift the Tri-Nation series on Sunday in Colombo.

Batting first, India rode on a majestic 116 from Mandhana and useful contributions from Harleen Deol (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44) to post a mammoth 342/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost Hasini Perera for a duck in the first over before Vishmi Gunaratne (36), captain Chamari Athapaththu (51) and Nilakshi de Silva (48) steadied the ship with useful partnerships.

Things turned India's way once Athapaththu was dismissed as they the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to be all out for 245 in 48.2 overs. While Rana finished with 4/38, Kaur grabbed 3/54 as India won the game by 97 runs to lift the trophy.