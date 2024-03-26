News
India sets out to determine year of peak oil demand, world watches
Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 26 Mar 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Summary
- The modelling exercise, undertaken by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), will also help India plan for its future refining capacity.
New Delhi: India is working on a plan for estimating the timeline for peak oil consumption, said two people aware of the development, in a move that could impact the global oil economy architecture.
