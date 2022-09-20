India would be $25 trn economy in 25 years: NaBFID Chairman2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:30 PM IST
National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development chairman KV Kamath said on Tuesday that India is expected to be a $25-trillion economy in 25 years. NaBFID was set up by the government last year to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.