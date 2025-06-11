India tells WTO it won’t lift wheat export ban

New Delhi: Despite a bumper wheat harvest, India has formally notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it will not lift restrictions on wheat exports, citing food security concerns for its own population as well as vulnerable and neighbouring countries.

In a submission to the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture on Tuesday. circulated on Wednesday, India said its temporary ban on wheat exports, first imposed in May 2022, remains in place due to ongoing volatility in global wheat prices and the need to ensure domestic availability.

India said it has "imposed a temporary ban on wheat exports by changing the policy from ‘free’ to ‘prohibited’, in line with Article XI:2(a) of the GATT 1994 and Article 12.1 of the Agreement on Agriculture.”

However, India has kept a window open for humanitarian or diplomatic exceptions, stating that wheat exports may be permitted to countries upon specific government-to-government requests to meet their food security needs.

Earlier, Mint reported on 21 May that the government will not lift the ban on wheat and wheat product exports, prioritizing price stability during the upcoming festival and state election seasons.

The government expects wheat production to rise 2% to a record 115.4 million tonnes (mt) in the 2024-25 rabi season, mainly on account of higher acreage.

“Wheat is a staple food for millions, and ensuring its availability at affordable prices is crucial,” the India notification stated. “Several factors have made the global price of wheat volatile, putting the food security of India, neighbouring countries and vulnerable countries at risk,” it said.

The measure, effective from 13 May 2022, was introduced in response to a combination of geopolitical tensions, climate-induced production concerns, and rising global demand that led to a sharp escalation in wheat prices globally.

India is among the top producers of wheat globally but is not a major exporter. Nevertheless, the country’s decision to curb outbound shipments drew criticism from some WTO members when first announced, particularly amid global shortages triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted supplies from the Black Sea region.

In FY23, India exported 4.7 mt of wheat, valued at $1.52 billion. However, exports dropped significantly to 0.19 mt in FY24 and further to 2,749 tonnes during April-February 2024-25, according to commerce ministry data.

Since the ban, only limited quantities have been allowed through diplomatic channels and on humanitarian grounds.

The notification did not provide a specific end-date for the measure, only noting that it would remain until the conditions necessitating it no longer persist.

Despite meeting procurement targets, the government is proceeding cautiously to avoid sparking retail food inflation, which is currently at its lowest, ahead of assembly polls.

Before the ban, India exported wheat and wheat products mainly to South Asia, West Asia and Africa. Top buyers included Bangladesh, Indonesia, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia. In addition, Nepal, Bhutan, and Gulf nations like Oman and Qatar were key importers of processed wheat products.