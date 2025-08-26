Hello User
Business News/ News / India to unveil policy for young people with chronic illnesses to move from paediatric care to adult healthcare

Priyanka Sharma

The policy aims to address the medical, psychosocial, and educational needs of young people after they turn 18, ensuring continuity of care and better health outcomes.

The policy will ensure continuity, education and support so that turning 18 doesn’t mean losing care. (Pexel Photo)
Gift this article

New Delhi: In a first, the ministry of health and family welfare is working on a policy to guide the movement of young people with chronic illnesses such as thalassemia and diabetes from paediatric care to adult healthcare systems.

The policy, named "Transition of Care for Youth with Special Health Care Needs," is aimed at creating a planned and purposeful process to address the medical, psychosocial, educational and vocational needs of these young adults, according to the document prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services. Mint has reviewed a copy of the document.

The policy is crucial. Previously, there was no formal guidance for such a transition, often leading to a sudden shift that could cause anxiety for patients and their families. Without a proper policy, adolescents with conditions such as transfusion-dependent thalassemia and diabetes face a higher risk of non-adherence to treatment, loss of follow-up and poor health outcomes.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Cochin chapter of the Indian Medical Association, explained that children with chronic health conditions rely heavily on their paediatricians and may feel abandoned when they have to suddenly switch to a new doctor.

“The new 'Transition of Care' policy addresses that issue by starting readiness discussions early, involving both paediatric and adult teams in joint clinics, and tracking patients through a transition registry. It ensures continuity, education and support so that turning 18 doesn’t mean losing care," Dr. Jayadevan said.

Why this policy matters

There are a growing number of young people with special healthcare needs in the country. Over 850,000 children and adolescents are affected by juvenile diabetes, a figure expected to double by 2040. The prevalence of epilepsy among 15-18-year-old boys and girls is also significant, estimated at 821 and 625 per 100,000, respectively.

Until now, care for such youth has been fragmented. A common trend, especially in public hospitals, has been to simply direct young patients beyond a certain age to the general medical outpatient department, regardless of their complex health needs.

For individuals with conditions like transfusion-dependent thalassemia, diabetes and epilepsy, the lack of a structured transition can lead to worsening health outcomes and disease complications.

Benefits and implementation

The benefits of the policy will be extended to all stakeholders. Patients will be empowered with the knowledge and skills for self-care, leading to better treatment adherence. Families will receive the emotional support needed to cope with the changes and build new relationships with adult care providers.

For healthcare professionals, the policy facilitates a collaborative partnership between paediatric and adult teams, ensuring continuity of care. Ultimately, the government aims to improve public health outcomes by ensuring these young adults remain engaged in the healthcare system, maximizing their potential to lead productive lives.

The central government has directed all states and Union Territories to implement the policy by establishing a transition programme and creating disease-specific patient registries to prevent patients from being lost to follow-up. Additionally, hospitals must maintain such registries to track patients.

The overall goal is to maximize the lifelong functioning and potential of youth with special healthcare needs, enabling them to become productive members of society.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a health journalist with over 11 years of field reporting experience. She covers the union ministry of health and family welfare and department of pharmaceuticals for the publication. Prior to joining Mint, she worked with the National Health Authority (NHA) as a lead consultant. She has specialisation in public health in epidemiology from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). She has also worked with The Pioneer, India Today and ANI.
