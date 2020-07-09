'10,200 hospital beds empty...': Union govt on Delhi Covid situation

Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 10:16 PM IST

Union government briefed the media about the Covid... moreUnion government briefed the media about the Covid-19 situation in the country, and especially, Delhi. Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Centre was in constant dialogue with concerned state governments to improve the situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). She gave a number of statistics, like testing of samples, number of hospital beds, and active cases, to claim that the situation in the capital had improved. Watch the full video for more