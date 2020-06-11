12,200 cr disbursed by PSBs under ECLGS: FM Sitharaman

Public sector banks have sanctioned ₹24,260.65 crore and disbursed 12,200.65 crores of loans under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as of 9 June said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet on Thursday.

‘As of 9 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹24,260.65 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which ₹12,200.65 crore have been disbursed. Here are the bank-wise and state-wise details. #AatmanirbharBharat #MSMEs,’ tweeted the office of Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is part of the relief package that the government had announced in May to help affected MSMEs. 100% collateral free loans of up to ₹lakh crore are being provided with 100% guarantee to MSMEs. The loans are being provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) to banks, NBFCs and Financial Institutions (FIs).

As per the data shared in the tweet, State Bank of India had disbursed the highest amount of loans, while Punjab national Bank was a distant second in terms of loans disbursed.

When it came to states, Tamil Nadu had the most amount disbursed with nearly ₹2,636 crore disbursed while both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have also seen more than ₹2,000 cr disbursed.

Close to 35,000 accounts in Uttar Pradesh alone have benefitted from the ECLGS scheme till 9 June.

