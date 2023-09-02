G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Nataraj statue, several others installed at venue in Delhi. Details1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:50 PM IST
A 28-foot-tall statue of Nataraja is being installed at the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. The statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance' and his cosmic power of creation and destruction.
A 28-foot-tall statue of Nataraja is being installed at the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. The statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance' and his cosmic power of creation and destruction. "We are installing the tallest-ever statue of Nataraja, in the campus of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit," PTI reported quoting a source.