West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that ₹5 lakh compensation will be paid and a govt job to the families of each of the two soldiers of the state who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.

20 Indian soldiers lost their lives as tensions escalated between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The issue on the India China border has been simmering over the last few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had called an all party meeting to discuss the issue with the chief ministers of the states. Some reports suggest that Mamata Banerjee was not part of that meeting.

‘I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,’ PM Modi said in the meeting.

The meeting began with the PM and chief ministers observing two-minute silence for all those who lost their lives.

